‘Don’t stay out too long’

Whether it be attending the full Church calendar of activities or relaxing on the beach, health officials gave a laundry list of tips on how to avoid heat stroke during the warm Holy Week.

Dr. Rene Catan, Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief, reminded the public to avoid staying out too long since too much sun would result in dehydration and eventually heat stroke.

“Ang time nga atong bantayan is ang (We should watch out for) heat stroke especially for the elderly, so stay away from the sun,” Catan said.

The Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said the average temperature starting today until Saturday is projected to range between 25 degrees to 31 degrees.

The heat index could reach up to 37 to 38 degrees.

Catan said overexposure to the sun would be harmful to those suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure.

“Tungod sa imong genes, imong chemicals sa imong lawas maapektuhan ang beating sa imong heart (Because of your genes, the chemicals in your body, it would affect the normal beating of your heart),” Dr. Catan said.

Catan said people should avoid being outside from 12 p.m. or noon until 2 p.m. when the temperatures are at its hottest.

He said it is advisable not to spend more than 20 minutes outside during these hours.

If one needs to go outside, use umbrellas and apply sunscreen lotion on the skin.

“Sunscreen or sunblock lotion is especially important for children,” Catan said.

Drinking plenty of water replenishes the loss of water caused by sweating either outside or inside, he said.

Dr. Catan said proper ventilation helps people cool off especially when one stays inside a closed room.

“The dry environment inside the jails also exposes the inmates to dust that carries bacteria and causes respiratory diseases,” said Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of the Department of Health (DOH-7).

Pagasa Mactan chief Al Quiblat advised people especially the elderly to administer towels soaked in cold water on their heads and necks to help cool themselves from the heat.

Wearing light-colored clothing instead of dark clothing during daytime also prevents easy absorption of heat, said Pagasa Mactan weather specialist Joey Figuracion.