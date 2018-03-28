LTFRB-7 issues special permits so that ‘no passengers will be left behind’

TO address the expected surge of passengers this Holy Week, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has issued special permits to buses that will allow them to ply outside their routes and ensure that there will be no passengers left at terminals.

“We assured a safe, reliable, and convenient travel so we issued special permits so buses can operate out of their line,” LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon said during a press conference for Oplan Ligtas Biyahe 2018 yesterday at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

Cuizon said that the buses with special permits will be deployed in routes with heavy passenger traffic.

As of yesterday, Cuizon said they have issued special permits to at least 86 buses. Of this number, 62 are public utility buses (PUB) while 24 are mini-buses.

Most of the bus operators who applied, he said, are those plying the southern part of the province.

A special permit, which is valid for three days, costs P130 and can be renewed for another three days.

Even if the LTFRB office will be closed today until Good Friday, Cuizon said special permits can still be availed at the LTFRB-7 Help Desk located inside bus terminals.

“We will still issue special permits until Friday noon,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon also urged the riding public not to patronize colorum vehicles and to go to terminals early.

He also informed that the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) is tasked to assist the LTFRB in apprehending colorum vehicles. Some LTFRB-7 personnel will be on the road to conduct random inspections.

“Pero sa bus industry masaligon kaayo ko nga way badlungon labi na nga maayo sila pagkadisiplina sa mga organisasyon sa mga bus and minbus operators (But I trust that there will be no violators from the bus industry because their drivers are well disciplined by their organizations),” said Cuizon.