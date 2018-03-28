Tomas tags Napolcom-7 chief as real drug protector, not him

After being accused by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre of being a drug protector, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña passes this tag to National Police Commission (Napolcom – 7) Regional Director Homer Mariano Cabaral.

Osmeña’s said that the Napolcom chief and slain drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz lived in the same barangay and it is impossible for Cabaral not to be aware of the latter’s illegal activities.

“If there is anyone I suspect that is a drug protector, it is Cabaral,” he said.

Osmeña also based his allegations against Cabaral because of the Napolcom chief’s involvement in removing police powers from the city mayor in 2016.

“Remember after I did my police crackdown, they removed my people they put [Chief Superintendent Romeo] Santander,” said Osmeña.

Cabaral strongly denied the allegations of the mayor and said that he is willing to undergo a lifestyle check to disprove the mayor’s claim.

Dino’s hand

Meanwhile, Osmeña strongly believes that Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino is behind Aguirre’s allegations of him being a drug protector.

Osmeña said that Dino and Aguirre are “very close.”

“As a matter of fact, you check your social files, even before Aguirre was secretary of justice, he came to Cebu to go to the party of Dino. They’re close.” Osmeña told reporters on Wednesday.

On Monday, Aguirre said he was filing a case against the mayor whom he accused of being on a payroll of drug lords.

The mayor advised Aguirre to first answer queries why the Department of Justice dismissed the charges against suspected drug lords Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa.

Osmeña also reiterated his plan to file a disbarment case against Aguirre.

Osmeña also said that he is not alarmed by the threat of Rama to file a libel case against him after he accused the former mayor of receiving P10 million protection money from Diaz.

“Go ahead file. Please file. Everyone is threatening to file. Let him file. You can all hear the juicy details,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, he should be grateful that I did not announce it earlier. Because if I had announced it, people would say its just politically motivated. It was election period,” Osmeña added.

Mayor Osmeña said he brought up the matter because he only meant “to complete the whole picture” in the drug protector tagging.