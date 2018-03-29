CAFGU member ambushed in Bilar, Bohol

An active member of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) was ambushed by three unidentified men on board a motorcycle in Sitio Matin-ao, Barangay Campagao in Bilar town, Bohol on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Paulino Banga, 53, and a resident of Barangay Dagohoy, Bilar town.

Banga was assigned at Barangay Magsay-say, Sevilla town, Bohol.

Senior Insp. Erenieto Peniza, Bilar police station chief, said that Banga was heading home and was riding his motorcycle when the assailants shot the victim multiple times.

Banga sustained gunshot wounds in his head and body resulted to his immediate death.

The Bilar police chief believed that personal grudge is the motive of killing the CAFGU member.

The authorities are also looking on the possibility that members of New People’s Army killed the victim.