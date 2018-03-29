Cosap head welcomes mayor’s move to expedite tanod honoraria distribution

Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) head Garry Lao welcomed the step of Mayor Tomas Osmeña to delegate to the Mayor Management Team (MMT) the task of resolving the process of honoraria distribution for barangay tanods.

This step was taken three months after Osmeña assigned the honoraria distribution to Cosap.

Lao explained that Cosap is not asking for additional requirements which may have cause the delay in distribution, contrary to what Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu City president Philip Zafra has previously alleged.

The Cosap head also emphasized that they only assumed the task of distributing the honororia last January.

“Wala gyod mi pending nga mga papers kay the moment nga mosubmit ang mga tanod sa ilahang papers, even if late, amo man gihapon i-process (We don’t have pending papers because the moment the tanods submit their papers, despite being late, we will still process it),” Lao said.