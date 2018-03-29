P2.5 million worth of suspected shabu seized from university student

A freshmen university student in Cebu City was caught in possession of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of more than P2.5 million on Wednesday evening.

The suspect was identified as Orpheus Edorne Pangilinan, 26, who is considered as a Level 1 high value target.

He was arrested by police operatives in a drug-bust operation in Sitio Romblon, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Cebu City Police Intelligence Branch chief Superintendent Cristopher Navida told Cebu Daily News that they monitored Pangilinan for three weeks before conducting the operation.

Navida disclosed that they received the information regarding Pangilinan’s activities from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7).

Recovered from Pangilinan were one small-sized, 8 medium-sized, and 3 large sachets of suspected shabu.

The suspect is now temporarily detained at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) pending the filing of drug charges against him.