Santa Fe authorities warn tourists obstructing shoreline

“Keep the shoreline clean and free from any obstruction.”

This was the warning given by government and police authorities to thousands of tourists who are now in Santa Fe town, Bantayan Island this Holy Week.

Santa Fe is frequented by tourists due to its famous white sand beaches.

Melanie Sasota Layao, the town’s tourism officer, said tents are not allowed within 20 meters from the sea.

Layao added that a tent city is designated for the tourists.

Chief Insp. Carmelito Hornales, chief of Santa Fe Police, said they will confiscate tents which obstruct the shoreline.

“We’ll still inspect the shoreline in the next days and anyone who still violate will be penalized,” said Hornales.