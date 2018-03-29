Police arrested two men subject of arrest warrants

TALISAY CITY, CEBU- Police authorities arrested two men by virtue of arrest warrants in Barangay San Isidro on Wednesday morning.

Arrested were Jigger Gabiana, 36, a resident of Sitio Isla Verde and Alfredo Bacaltos, 38, a resident of Sitio Mahayahay.

Gabiana was the subject of an arrest warrant for selling illegal drugs, while Bacaltos was accused of grave threats.

Both arrested persons are now detained at Talisay City police precinct.