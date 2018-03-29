Bantayan mayor to give reward for every criminal caught disrupting Holy Week

Bantayan Mayor Ian Christopher Escario promised to give a reward worth P5,000 to any law enforcement officer or group who can catch any criminal disrupting the solemnity of the Holy Week in Bantayan town, Bantayan Island, northern Cebu.

Escario told reporters in a press conference that the peace and order situation within the procession’s route remains safe this afternoon.

The first part of the annual solemn procession started late afternoon today, and the second part will be held tomorrow on Good Friday.

“So far, everything’s in place. There’s more than 150 law enforcers BPAT (Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team) and the CAA (Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit – Active Auxiliaries) deployed in Bantayan,” added Escario.

Supt. Mario Baquiran Jr. of the Provincial Public Safety Company said that over 300 law enforcers are present in Bantayan Island- including the towns of Santa Fe and Madridejos- to ensure security for the duration of the Holy Week.