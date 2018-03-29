Three men suspected for drug involvement surrendered to Cordova police

Three identified drug personalities voluntarily surrendered at Cordova police precinct on Wednesday morning.

The surrenderers were Reynaldo Baguio, 44; Romulo Bala, 54; and Zacaras Canton, 55.

They were residents of Barangay Pilipog, Cordova, Cebu.

Senior Insp. Janus Giangan of Cordova police precinct encouraged those who want to surrender to come their station.

Together with the Cordova municipal government, Giangan assured that they will help the surrenderers.