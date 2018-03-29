Out-of-school youth arrested for selling drugs

A newly identified drug personality in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City was collared in a police operation on Thursday evening.

Policemen arrested Racemar Alburo, 26 years old, and an out-of-school youth. The operation was conducted by the drug enforcement units of San Nicolas and Parian police precincts in Sitio Kamansi of the said barangay.

Seized were 56 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P25,000.

Police authorities obtained information from one of the arrested persons who confessed that Alburo is a drug supplier.

A criminal case for selling and possessing illegal drugs will be be filed against Alburo.