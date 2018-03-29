Relatives of late drug lord Jaguar Diaz found in possession of shabu

A relative of the late drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz was arrested by police authorities in Sitio Mansanitas, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Wednesday night.

Operatives of drug enforcement unit of Mambaling police precinct collared Cyril Ann Diaz, while another relative, Rocco Diaz eluded arrest.

Seized from Cyril Ann were 14 small sachets of suspected shabu.

Rocco also possessed a small sachet containing shabu, but he left the area when he noticed the presence of police.

The target of the police operation was Rocco, after authorities received reports about his illegal activities.

Cyril will face charges for possessing drugs while another criminal case for selling shabu will be filed against Rocco who is now a suspect at large.