3 arrested for possessing drugs in Duljo-Fatima

Three men were arrested by operatives of Mambaling police station for possessing drugs in Sitio Viking, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City last Wednesday.

Arrested were John Paul Lugay, Margie Margaja Bando and Basilio Perez Abistado.

Several sachets of shabu were seized from the arrested persons.

Investigation showed that they were about to use the prohibited drugs at the time they were caught during the conduct of the patrolling of the policemen in the area.

Charges for illegal possession of drugs will be filed against the arrested persons.