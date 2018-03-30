Police estimates 2,000 people at Buhing Kalbaryo

CEBU CITY- At least 2,000 people watched the annual Buhing Kalbaryo play, which started at past 10 a.m. on Good Friday.

This was the estimated number provided by Chief Insp. Allan Rosario of San Nicolas police station.

There were 50 police personnel deployed in the area to maintain the peace and order during the play.

Buhing Kalbaryo, which starts in the morning of Good Friday at the San Nicolas Parish Church, depicts the final days of Jesus Christ prior to his crucifixion until his death in Mt. Calvary.

The play involves dozens of performers and production members from some of Cebu City’s barangays.

It is done in three different stages: the first part depicts the days prior to Jesus’ passion, followed by the carrying of the cross and ending with a mock crucifixion at 3 p.m.