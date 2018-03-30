Man killed while sleeping in his shanty

Police investigators believed that personal grudge is the motive behind the killing of a 49-year-old male at past 1 a.m. on Good Friday.

The victim was identified as Sammy Traña, who lived in a small shanty near a bridge along El Filibusterismo St., Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, station commander of Carbon police precinct, told Cebu Daily News that Traña was sleeping when a lone gunman shot the victim thrice.

Traña sustained wounds to the head and body.

He was brought to Cebu City Medical Center, but was declared dead on arrival.