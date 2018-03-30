Cosap to further information drive against illegal drugs

The Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) aims to strengthen the education campaign on the ill effects of drug use by bringing the information drive to public school.

This development followed after 15 volunteers of Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) tested positive for illegal drug use.

Cosap chief Gary Lao told Cebu Daily News that they will be conducting an education campaign in Barrio Luz National High School on Monday.

“The results only show that everyone could be vulnerable to be a victim of drug abuse. That is why we will continue to conduct surprise drug tests among our employees,” Lao said.

Lao reiterated that they will not hesitate to terminate those who will turn out positive for illegal drug use without waiting for confirmatory tests.

He had already forwarded the drug test results to the office of the mayor and the chief of the BIN.