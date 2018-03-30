Security guard arrested for selling shabu; P11M worth of shabu seized

Police operatives in a joint anti-drug operation seized more than P11 million worth of suspected shabu along Bontorres St., Barangay Basak San Nicholas, Cebu City at past 12 noon on Friday.

Mario De Jesus, 34, a security guard of a private company in Cebu City, was arrested for selling and possessing large amounts of shabu.

Seized from him were 4 extra large packs and a medium-sized sachet containing suspected shabu, P15,000 boodle money, and P8,000 believed to proceeds of illegal drug trade.

Chief Insp. Henrix Bangcoleta, station commander of Punta police precinct, said that they were monitoring De Jesus for almost two weeks before conducting the operation.

Bangcoleta added the operatives only negotiated for a medium sized shabu and were surprised upon seeing the large packs of shabu.

De Jesus told Cebu Daily News that the seized shabu came from his cousin.

The arrest of De Jesus was a product of the joint operation of Punta Princessa police, Pardo police and Mambaling police precincts.

The suspect is now temporarily detained at the Punta Princessa police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.