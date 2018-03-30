Two nabbed after caught in possession of shabu in Duljo-Fatima

CEBU CITY- Two drug personalities were arrested by patrolling police operatives in Barangay Duljo-Fatima on Thursday night.

The suspect were identified as Noel Peticio, 18, and Rogelio Padin, 34, both from Sitio Lawis Barangay Pasil.

Seized from them were 37 small sachets of suspected shabu.

Chief Insp. Allan Rosario of San Nicolas police precinct said that they saw the suspects arguing on their possessed items without knowing their presence.

The arrested persons are now detained at San Nicolas police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.