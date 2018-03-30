2 collared for possession of marijuana in Balamban

Two men were arrested in a drug-bust operation at Sitio Bungkalo, Barangay Lamesa, Balamban town, Cebu at past 9 p.m on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as Noli Pabroa, 38, and Furtonato Misa, both from the same area.

Confiscated from the suspects were 510 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves with an estimated value of P28,050, and a caliber .38 pistol.

Senior Insp. Deni Mari Pedrozo, chief of Balamban police, said that Pabroa was the subject of the operation.

The arrested persons are now detained at Balamban police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.