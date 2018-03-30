Couple jailed for selling shabu in Mambaling

A couple was arrested in a drug-bust operation in Sitio Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 5 p.m. on Friday.

Marcelo Selverio, 50, a security guard; and his wife Yolanda Selverio, 49, were arrested by authorities for possessing and selling illegal drugs.

Chief Insp. Randy Caballes of Mambaling police precinct said that they conducted the operation after their neighbors reported about their alleged involvement on the illegal drug trade in the area.

Confiscated from the couple were two medium-sized packs and 4 small-sized sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P153,000.

The couple is now detained at Mambaling police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.