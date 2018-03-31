Man caught with P70k worth of shabu in Kamputhaw
By Benjie B. Talisic March 31,2018
37-year-old Julius Sentillas was arrested by officers of the Fuente police precinct while on patrol.
He was caught in possession of illegal drugs in Purok 3, Upper Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City on Friday.
Two medium packs of shabu were in his possession, with an estimated amount of P70,000.
Sentillas was brought to the police station where he is temporary detained.
A case for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.
