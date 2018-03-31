Habal-habal driver arrested for selling drugs

A 37-year-old habal-habal driver identified as a high-value street level drug pusher was arrested by operatives of Fuente police station at F. Gochan St., Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police arrested Reychillo Valdez, 26, who temporarily resided in the said area. He was also included in the precinct’s drug watch list.

Also arrested was Raymund Englatera, 31, a resident of Sitio Baugo, Brgy. Budlaan, Cebu City.

Three medium sized and 10 small sachets of suspected shabu were seized from them during the conduct of the buy-bust operation.

Police estimated the seized shabu at P208,860.

The habal-habal driver reportedly grabbed the service firearm of one of the police officers during the operation.

Valdez and Englatera are now detained at the Fuente police station pending the charges against them.