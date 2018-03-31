Davide okays lot donation to HPG-7

The Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) sought approval from the Cebu Provincial Government to own a lot in Camp Sotero Cabahug, Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City.

Lawyer Frank Malilong, chairman of Regional Advisory Council of HPG-7, told Cebu Daily News that they seek to acquire a fraction of the 30-hectare lot where the building of HPG-7 is currently situated.

Malilong said they are still waiting for the deed of donation to be crafted by the provincial government.

“I assure them that we will part with that portion of the provincial government’s property,” Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III said.