Bargayo rushed to hospital after crucifixion

Instead of his usual habit to bathe in the sea after being nailed at the cross, Gilbert Bargayo was rushed to Tuburan District Hospital on Good Friday due to high blood pressure and excessive bleeding on his right hand.

The 58-year-old Bargayo had himself crucified for the 24th time yesterday in Tuburan town, Cebu, approximately 92 kilometers away from Cebu City.

His palms and feet were nailed with sterilized six-inch nails during the re-enactment of Jesus Christ’ crucifixion.

However, the attending physician released him from the hospital after his wounds were treated.

Bargayo started to have himself crucified on Good Friday at the age 30.

It was his sixth time to participate in Tuburan’s re-enactment of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

Tuburan Mayor Aljun Diamante clarified that Bargayo only received allowance, meal and accommodation for his participation.

What Bargayo asked, the mayor said, is to help him build a chapel in his hometown in Carcar City.

Diamante heard that the construction of the chapel is now finished.

Crucifixion to continue with or without Bargayo

“Kini Bargayo famous kaayo kay sige og palansang mao among gi-invite since 2012 (Bargayo is famous as he allows himself to be crucified, that is why we invite him since 2012), but with or without Bargayo we will continue the activity because there are some of our residents who are willing to be nailed,” Diamante said.

The mayor also stressed that the annual Good Friday activity attracted local and foreign tourists, who help fuel the economic activities in Tuburan.

Pension houses and resorts were fully booked a week before Good Friday.