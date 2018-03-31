Lapu-Lapu City to implement no-bonnet ordinance on April 1

This is not an April’s fool joke.

Starting tomorrow (April 1), the Lapu-Lapu City Government will fully implement the ordinance prohibiting the “use and wear of tinted helmets, bonnets and face masks” that will conceal the identities of motorcycle drivers and their backriders.

City Traffic Management System (CTMS) inspector Roderick Daño said 40 personnel will be deployed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the city’s major thoroughfares and another 40 personnel will be deployed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said she expects a peaceful first-day implementation as they have conducted information dissemination campaign for almost a month.

Radaza, however, clarified that those with health conditions are exempted from the ordinance so long as they can present medical certificates.

“This is really for the safety and security of everyone,” she told Cebu Daily News.