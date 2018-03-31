Cebu expected to be cloudy
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto March 31,2018
Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected in Cebu for the next days.
Weather Specialist Van Singson of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said the cloudy weather is due to localized thunderstorms.
She added that the onset of the dry hot season or the start of summer in the country is expected on the first week or second week of April.
