Osmeña commends police behind seizure of P4.7 million shabu

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña invited police officers to lunch on Saturday noon after they have accomplished to seize 4.7 million worth of illegal drugs from a security guard in Barangay San Nicolas on Good Friday.

The police operation is a joint effort of Pardo, Mambaling and Punta Princesa police stations.

Osmeña said that it was his way of expressing gratitude to the police officers in eradicating illegal drugs and the crime incidents in the city.

“It is a real sacrifice, what they are doing. They are working really hard,” Osmeña said.

Chief Inspector Henrix Bancoleta, who has been recently installed as chief of Punta Police Station, said that the commendation of the city mayor has raised their morale and motivated them to further intensify their operations against illegal drugs.