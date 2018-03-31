Quiet, solemn Holy Week for Cebu City

ASIDE from being generally peaceful, Cebu City celebrated a solemn observance of the Holy Week especially with Cebu City residents complying with the city government’s order against disturbing sights and loud noise during Holy Week.

The implementation of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s executive order against disturbing sights and loud noise had been an effective instrument in maintaining the observance of the Holy Week as a solemn occasion.

“Thursday pa lang daan sa alas 11 sa gabii nanira ang mga bars, mga tindahan. Mingaw ang Mango Avenue. Even ang mga restaurant nga nagserve og beers, bisan wala silay labot sa EO but nicomply in observance sa Holy Week,” said Tumulak.

(Bars and other stores closed around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Mango Avenue has been quiet. Even the restaurants that serve beers, which are supposedly not covered by the EO, complied in observance of the Holy Week.)

Tumulak said that they had not received any major incidents during the Holy Week.

“[This year,] even the vehicular accidents are only more on damage to property but less number of injuries were reported,” said Tumulak.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office chief, for his part, also assessed that Cebu City had been generally peaceful in the past few days except for 1 shooting death on Good Friday in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, station commander of Carbon police precinct, said that this was an isolated case since this was caused by a personal grudge.

Taneo said that initial investigation showed that a lone gunman shot dead Sammy Trana, 49, outside his shanty in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Taneo said that they already had a suspect, a neighbor of the victim whom he argued with earlier.

He said they were conducting a hot-pursuit operation against the suspect.