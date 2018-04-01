Organizers expect ‘grander’ Sugat Kabanhawan

ABOUT 20,000 people are expected to gather for the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival in Minglanilla, dubbed the “Sugat Capital of the South”, tomorrow, Easter Sunday.

Marvey Caño, the event’s artistic director said that the festival will be grander compared to previous years.

About 300 children will be dressed as angels and aerial dancers will be integrated into the program which happens at dawn.

“When before they were minimal, expect to see a lot of angels this year together with aerial exhibitionists that we hired. After all, Minglanilla is very famous for our ‘Sugat’,” said Caño.

The grand stage will measure about a hundred feet with a 40-feet high backdrop, added Caño.

The full-day festival will open with a Holy Mass at 2 a.m., followed by a ritual presentation showing the resurrection of Jesus and a role play on Mama Mary welcoming her son after rising from the dead.

Last year, at least 10 spectators of the religious and cultural event were injured after a tent collapsed amid a heavy downpour.

The accident delayed the presentation for a few hours.

Though good weather conditions are expected on Sunday, tents are being prepared in case of rain with Minglanilla officials assuring that all precautions had been undertaken to avoid accidents.

“We are confident nga dili nato mausab (it will not happen again),” said Police Chief Insp. Verniño Noserale of Minglanilla Police Station.

The local government of Minglanilla has allocated at least P4.8 million for this year’s festival.

At least eight dancing contingents from different Minglanilla high schools will compete for a P60 thousand cash prize and an infrastructure project for the winning school.

The participating schools from Tubod, Camp 7, Tulay, Vito, Lipata, Tungkil, Tungkop National High schools and Minglanilla Science High School, also received P200 thousand subsidy each.

The parade of dancing contingents, with ‘Higantes’, will start at 4 p.m. towards the Minglanilla Central School grounds for a grand showdown.

At least 250 security personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of people joining the festivities.