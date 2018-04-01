Lapu set to enforce ban on face mask

After Mandaue City, it’s now Lapu-Lapu City’s turn to enforce their own ban on ski masks/bonnets and tinted helmets starting today, April 1.

City Traffic Management System (CTMS) Inspector Roderick Daño said 40 CTMS personnel will be deployed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the city’s major thoroughfares and another 40 personnel will be deployed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. to enforce the ban.

CTMS personnel will be assigned in areas like the first and second Mactan-Mandaue bridges, Tamiya area, export processing zones, Basak Grand Mall and Lapu-Lapu Public Market leading to Cordova town.

“We have conducted tri-media and social media information dissemination campaigns about the full implementation of City Ordinance No. 206 so there is no excuse for motorcycle drivers to say they do not know about this,” Daño said.

Daño confirmed that the ordinance bans using and wearing tinted helmets, bonnets and face masks “or any garments that will hide the identities of the motorcycle drivers and riders.”

Daño, who works for the CTMS in the past 15 years, said Ordinance 2006-2009 was approved last May 2009.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said the ordinance was not implemented due to road repairs done in the city.

Mandaue City enforced a ban on ski masks and tinted helmets due to the rising incidence of drive-by shootings committed by motorcycle-riding assailants wearing tinted helmets and ski masks.

“The most important reminder that we tell the public is that this is really for safety and security of everyone,” Radaza said.

She said those with health conditions are exempted so long as they can present medical certificates.

Daño said 80 CTMS personnel underwent orientation and training on how to properly approach erring drivers and thoroughly explain their violation.

“We also asked them to print out copies of the ordinance and bring these copies with them on field so they can show the ordinance to the drivers,” he said.

To avoid conflicts, he said CTMS personnel were reminded to always be cordial and friendly towards the drivers.

“No driver will be happy when he is signaled to stop because he may be stopped for potential violation so we emphasize to our personnel the importance of courtesy and respect in approaching the drivers,” he said.

Violators will be fined P500 on first offense, P750 on second offense and P1,000 on third offense.