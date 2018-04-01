Metro Cebu traffic personnel return to basic training

TRAFFIC personnel from seven cities and six towns in Cebu will undergo a five-day training on basic traffic management starting tomorrow.

“Kani siya effective nga tool para sa pagsulbad sa traffic. Kon dili man gani siya makasulbad, at least maka-minimize lang sa traffic (This is an effective tool to solve the traffic problem. If it cannot provide solution, at least it can help minimize the traffic),” said Joy Tumulak, Capitol traffic management coordinator.

Tumulak said they chose to prioritize training for traffic personnel in Metro Cebu where traffic congestion is mostly experienced from Carcar City to Danao City.

The resource persons are from the National Center for Transportation Studies of University of the Philippines-Diliman (U.P. NCTS).

One of the experts is Primitivo Cal, executive director of UP Planning and Development Research Foundation Inc.

The training will cover Transportation Planning, Traffic Engineering and Management, Road Traffic Safety, Fundamentals of Traffic Impact Assessment and Public Transport Planning.

Tumulak said they expect the traffic personnel to share their trainings to their coworkers in their respective areas.

The training is sponsored by the Cebu provincial government and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-7).