Patrol group asks Capitol to expedite lot donation

THE PNP’s Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) is asking the province to allocate them a portion of a 30-hectare lot at Camp Sotero Cabahug in Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City.

Lawyer Frank Malilong, chairman of the HPG-7’s Regional Advisory Council, said they are still waiting for the deed of donation from the provincial government for this purpose.

He said the HPG-7 plans to build a new office worth P30 million on the site.

“There is already money. We are just waiting for the deed of donation. The governor already agreed that we’ll take the property,” Malilong said.

Malilong said the lot occupied by the HPG-7, formerly known as Traffic Management Group (TMG), is also shared by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

“That is not ours. But they (PNP) have the commitment with the governor for the lot donation,” he said.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III confirmed that he agreed to donate the 1,000 square meters (sq) lot to the HPG-7. /Correspondent Jessa Mae O. Sotto