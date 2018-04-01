Man nabbed in Consolacion drug bust

A 35-year-old man was arrested during a drug bust in Consolacion town, Cebu on March 31, Saturday evening.

Florencio Abatayo Jr., from Barangay Lamac was arrested by Consolacion Police operatives during their implementation of “Oplan Limpyo Lacion,” an intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

Seized from him were 11 grams of suspected shabu worth P129,000.

The suspect is now detained at Consolacion police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.