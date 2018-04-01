Woman nabbed in Ermita drug bust

A 34-year-old woman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on March 31, Saturday evening.

The suspect was identified as Ginalyn Labrador, from Barangay Ermita who was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Carbon Police Station.

Seized from her were 2 medium sized and a small sachet of suspected shabu worth P165,200.

Labrador is now detained at Carbon Police precinct pending the filing of charges against her.