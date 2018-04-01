Woman nabbed in Ermita drug bust
By Benjie B. Talisic April 01,2018
A 34-year-old woman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on March 31, Saturday evening.
The suspect was identified as Ginalyn Labrador, from Barangay Ermita who was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Carbon Police Station.
Seized from her were 2 medium sized and a small sachet of suspected shabu worth P165,200.
Labrador is now detained at Carbon Police precinct pending the filing of charges against her.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.