100k youth expected to vote for SK election
By Rosalie O. Abatayo April 01,2018
Comelec Officer Marchel Sarno said that they are expecting around 100 thousand voters for the Sangguniang Kabataan Polls in Cebu City.
Sarno said that this number is caused by the wider age range of qualified SK voters from 15 to 17 years old in the last election in 2010.
The age range for this year’s election is from 15 to 30 years old.
On April 14, Comelec offices will start accepting certificate of Candidacy.
