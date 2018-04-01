LGU to have a say on PUV franchise applications

Local Government Units (LGUs) will soon have the chance to evaluate Public Utility Vehicles (PUV) applying for a franchise.

The Land Transporation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon said that LGUs know that conditions of PUVs plying in their areas.

He said that at least 54 participants from different LGUs will be trained for the Local Public Transport Route Plan(LPTRP) Management Course, which contains route plans and recommended number of PUV in their respective areas.

The first batch of participants will undergo the five-day training starting on Monday (April 2).