Liza Soberano throws surprise birthday party for Enrique Gil

KAPAMILYA Actress Liza Soberano led the surprise birthday party for her love team partner Enrique Gil who turned 26 last March 30.

The Jamaican-inspired party held in Batangas was attended by Gil’s family and friends.

Photos and videos of the birthday party were reposted by several fans including @Forlizquen, a fan page on Instagram.

One of the posts was a video of Gil’s arrival at the party venue where he was hugged by Soberano.

“Liza got emotional upon Quen’s arrival, seeing that he was really surprised. All efforts paid off Hopie,” the caption reads.

Another video showed Soberano wiping her tears.

“Naiyak ako,” the actress was heard saying in the video.

Another video showed Gil hugging and kissing Soberano on the cheek.

There was also a fireworks display during the party.

Before the gathering, Soberano posted a birthday greeting for Gil on her Instagram account.

“Happy birthday to my monkey. I thank God everyday that our paths met. I wish you remain God fearing, family oriented, and that your smile never fades no matter what obstacles may come up against you. Know that you are loved by your fans, your friends, your family and me,” Soberano said.

Gil and Soberano have been working together as a love team since their first teleserye, “Forevermore” in 2014.

At present, they topbill ABS-CBN’s primetime series, “Bagani” where they play the leads, Lakas and Ganda.