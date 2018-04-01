Nora Aunor topbills new GMA teleserye

SUPERSTAR Nora Aunor is set to return to TV via a new series on GMA Network.

Kapuso PR Girl confirmed in an Instagram post that Aunor will star in an upcoming series together with Mikee Quintos, Gina Alajar, Kate Valdez, Luis Alandy, Gardo Versoza, and Wendell Ramos during a story conference.

“Look: The cast and crew of GMA’s upcoming primetime series. Abangan!” the post read.

So far, the title of the series has not yet been revealed.

Aunor’s most recent TV appearance was in Eat Bulaga’s Lenten Special titled, “A Daughter’s Love.”

Another photo of Aunor and Santos was shared by Kapuso PR Girl with the caption: “Mikee Quintos with Superstar Nora Aunor! Soon on GMA.”

Quintos also posted the same photo on her Instagram account.

“So excited to be part of this new show! May bago na naman pong aabangan sa #GMATelebabad, mga kapuso! Sooooon,” she said.

Valdez shared a group photo on her Instagram and thanked GMA Network for giving her a new project.

“I feel so blessed to be part of this wonderful show. I am very much excited to work with these veteran actors and of course with Direk Gina Alajar,” she said.