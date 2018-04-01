13 drug suspects fall on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday

POLICE arrested thirteen suspected drug personalities including two women in separate drug busts in Cebu City, Talisay City and in Consolacion town on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday.

In Cebu City, P415,688 worth of drugs were confiscated on Black Saturday.

First to fall was Erwin Rafols, 28, who yielded P107,000 worth of drugs to agents of the Waterfront Police Station under Station Commander Senior Insp. Joemar Pormarejos. Rafols was nabbed past 4 p.m. in Sitio Looban, Villagonzalo 2 Barangay Tejero.

At past 8 p.m. of the same day, members of the Carbon Police Station led by Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo arrested Ginalyn Labrador aka Negra of Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita who had with her, two medium packs and 31 small sachets of suspected shabu.

She also yielded P165,200 believed to be proceeds of her illegal drug trade.

Later, a team from the City Intelligence Branch led by Superintendent Cristopher Navida, arrested Eduardo Josur aka Eddie, 47 years old, Romulo Lerma aka JunJun, 34 and 18-year-old Jeno Sabal in a drug bust in Barangay Suba, Pasil.

Seized from them were P37,000 worth of drugs.

That same night, cops from the Parian Police Station collared four persons in Barangay Kamagayan Cebu City.

Arrested were Shiela Bartolome, 28, single, a native of Zamboanga del Norte, Juep Alcontin, 38, single of Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City; Danje Inocando, 47 of Sitio Nasipit Barangay Talamban, Cebu City who is working as a painter and Joshua Cortes, 33, single of C. Padilla St. Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Seized from Bartolome and Alcontin were two small sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia while Inocando and Cortes yielded ampules of Nubain.

Easter Sunday busts

Meanwhile, four persons were arrested in three separate police operations on Easter Sunday.

At past 1 a.m., Risquer Veraque, 36 of Barangay Lorega-San Miguel, Cebu City was arrested by police with P106,200 worth of illegal drugs, while in the town of Consolacion, members of the town’s police force arrested Florencio Abatayo aka Baboy Baboy who yielded P129,800 worth of drugs.

In Talisay City, police nabbed Junrell Ababon, 22, single of Sitio Molave, Brgy. Tabunok and Junson Larowa Abrenica, 25, of Sitio Molave, Brgy. Tabunok.

Confiscated from the two were P80,000 worth of drugs.