A call to responsible tourism

DOT-7 chief says collective effort needed to solve Sta. Fe’s problem

Building and maintaining tourist destinations that are safe, secure and clean is a collective effort of government agencies, resort owners, tourists and residents. It is all about practicing a culture of responsible tourism.

These were the comments made by Department of Tourism Central Visayas (DOT-7) Director Shalimar Tamano, on the warning made by Santa Fe Mayor Jose Esgana that he will close down Santa Fe if resort owners, guests and residents will not follow the town’s proper waste disposal laws.

“The mayor is doing his job. I saw how serious he is in dealing with the problems of Santa Fe,” he told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

Tamano said the DOT currently emphasizes the value of beefing up the safety and security of guests, and making sure the destinations are clean.

Emmanuel “Jun” Barretto Jr., manager of Cebu Trip Tours, said the mayor’s pronouncement is a reminder for tourists to take care of destinations that they visit.

“It makes sense to me. It is a good reminder that we should take care of our beaches and environment,” he said, adding that this call is needed especially at the onset of the summer months when tourists flock to Bantayan Island for vacation.

Temporary

Santa Fe-based businessman Lyndon Tancinco agreed on the need to close down Santa Fe if establishments and resorts continue to violate environmental laws.

“I’m fine with closing Santa Fe from tourists for a while. It’s one way to teach those who still do not want to follow laws and ordinances especially the ones involving the protection of the environment,” said Tancinco.

The 51-year-old businessman said erring establishments and resorts can be closed down for two to three months or until such time that they can comply with the rules and regulations set by the LGU in accordance with environmental laws.

Tancinco is currently building a resort located along the town’s famous white-sand shoreline. He first became a restaurateur more than 20 years ago in Santa Fe, one of the three towns comprising Bantayan Island.

The influx of tourists in the fourth-class municipality located 132 kilometers northwest of Cebu City, also meant more income for his restaurant called “Panyang.”

Panyang has three branches in Santa Fe alone and just recently opened another one in Bantayan town, located 10 kilometers north of Santa Fe town.

He said that even before Santa Fe became really popular, he already made sure that trash is segregated and kitchen wastes are donated to owners of piggeries.

“If we don’t start doing things accordingly, it will be the doom of everyone here in Santa Fe,” Tancinco stressed.

Outrage

Photos of Santa Fe’s dirty shoreline during the Holy Week break circulated online and sparked outrage.

Netizens were quick to comment on the irresponsible actions of tourists in leaving their garbage or even burying trash in the sand.

This is why Reina Mae Otarra, 25, agrees with Mayor Esgana to close Santa Fe if tourists, resort owners and citizens continue to ignore the law.

Otarra, 25, lives in Mandaue but frequently visits Bantayan Island because her relatives reside there. However, she noted a decrease in the garbage volume collected this year compared to previous years.

“I suggest resort owners and stores provide plastic bags to all their customers when they go to the beach so they can put all their garbage in the bags. (The LGU) should give penalties to anyone who fails to follow the (no segregation, no collection) policy,” she said.

Accreditation

Tamano said he met Esgana on two consecutive nights when the DOT conducted inspections of resorts and establishments in Santa Fe.

He said only one or two establishments were accredited by DOT before they went to the town last month.

The number is seen to increase after a team from DOT went to Santa Fe to conduct inspection and evaluation.

When establishments or resorts are DOT-accredited, Tamano said tourists are assured that they follow industry standards.

They are also part of the DOT listing when they campaign for Philippine destinations abroad.

Like Esgana, Tamano said the government cannot solve all issues pertaining to tourism and cannot provide all the solutions in making sure that destinations are safe, secure and clean.

This is why they call on business owners, guests and residents to do their part. /WITH REPORTER SANTINO BUNACHITA