Fire razes house, office in Mandaue City

A two-storey large house and office owned by Arturo Sanchez were damaged by fire at past 8 a.m. on Monday (April 2) in Sitio Kardaba, Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

The fire was controlled 30 minutes after the Mandaue City Fire Station received the alarm.

Authorities estimated the damage at P200,000.

No one was injured in the said incident.

SFO1 Edgar Vergara, fire investigator, said that an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire.