Davide to check on emergency preparedness of Cebu resorts

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III will ask the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Provincial Health Office (PHO) to inspect resorts in the province to check their preparedness in responding to emergency.

The issue on emergency response emerged after the son of broadcast journalist Karen Davila was injured after a surfing accident in Siargao Island over the Holy Week break.

However, Davide is confident that resorts in Cebu are ready to respond emergency cases.

Davide also added that personnel of Rural Health Units (RHUs) in every municipality in the province can administer first aid treatment.