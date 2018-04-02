DOH-7 records 2 deaths of children vaccinated with Dengvaxia
By Futch A. Inso April 02,2018
The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) recorded two more deaths among children who were vaccinated with anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.
This was confirmed by Dr. Shelbay Blanco, Health Emergency Management Staff (HEMS) coordinator for the Department of Health (DOH-7).
Blanco said that the children were from Mandaue and Cebu cities.
However, Blanco clarified that the children did not suffer dengue but were infected with other diseases.
