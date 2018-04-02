Waters off Bridge Park to be examined for public safety 

Overwhelmed by the number of people who went swimming at the Bridge Park, the head of Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) is planning to take seawater samples for examination to check the water quality.

DRMMO head Felix Suico saw the need to determine whether the waters are safe for swimming.

The swimming area is near the mouth of Butuanon River.

Around 5,000 people went to the Bridge Park to swim on Easter Sunday as an alternative for people who find beach resorts as costly or far.

Suico added that the pier area of the Bridge Park must be closed to the public to get rid of danger.

Lawyer Elaine Bathan, who serves as Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing’s chief-of-staff, said that they are looking at Suico’s recommendations and other ways to keep the people away from danger.