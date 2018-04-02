P5.8 million shabu seized, 165 drug suspects arrested during Holy Week in Central Visayas

A total of 512.31 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) amounting to P5.8 million were seized in separate anti-illegal drugs operations in Central Visayas during the Holy Week, from March 26 to April 1.

The data of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) showed that there were 165 drug suspects who were arrested. while 30 others surrendered.

No one was killed during the anti-illegal drug operations.

Bulk of the accomplishment came from the Cebu City Police Office which arrested 54 drug suspects and seized 418.57 grams of shabu with a street value of P4.6 million.

The Mandaue City Police Office, on the other hand, arrested 47 drug personalities and seized P145,612 worth of shabu.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office arrested nine persons and confiscated packs of shabu amounting to P353,794.

The Cebu Provincial Police Office nabbed 43 drug suspects and seized P322,792 worth of shabu.

The Bohol Provincial Police Office collared 10 persons and confiscated shabu valued at P316,500.

“This is significant because drug personalities thought the police were focusing on our deployment for the different Holy Week activities. But what we did was to also enhance our drug enforcement operations,” said Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, director of the PRO-7.