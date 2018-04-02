Toyota unveils all-new RAV4

The all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its global debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

As the original small SUV that created the segment, RAV4 has taken its guests on countless adventures for over two decades, earning the current rank of the best-selling Toyota in the USA.

For its fifth generation, the all-new RAV4 debuts more powerful, roomier and fuel-efficient than ever before.

The 2019 RAV4 possesses an entirely reimagined design and performance, thanks to the implementation of its new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform and two new powertrains.

With the platform comes a Multi-Link Rear Suspension, and an available Toyota-first Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with Driveshaft Disconnect system giving drivers improved handling. Multi-Terrain Select is also available for guests who want to take their adventures off the pavement.

A new hybrid grade makes its debut on RAV4: XSE Hybrid. RAV4 XSE Hybrid is the sportiest of all grades and is expected to achieve class-leading fuel economy.

With anticipated class-leading cargo space, the 2019 RAV4 also comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS 2.0) and Entune 3.0 with Wi-Fi Connect, Amazon Alexa connectivity and Apple CarPlay.

