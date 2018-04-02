Youth needs alternative to stop gang membership, says Osmeña

Giving an alternative for the youth to spend their energy is Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s answer to the recruitment of minors in gangs.

On Good Friday and Black Saturday, nine minors were rescued and were caught smoking marijuana by the village watchmen (tanods) of Barangay Apas, Cebu CIty.

The minors, with ages ranging from 9 to 15, were believed to be members of a gang in the said barangay.

Osmeña said that giving the youth access to public libraries and study centers will divert their attention from the negative influences around them.

“It’s giving them an alternative. A lot of these things happen because they are young and they are restless and they all have to do something,” said Osmeña.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor for Peace and Order Dave Tumulak urged barangay officials to impose the city’s curfew ordinance on minors to prevent the youth from joining gangs.

He also encouraged the parents to be watchful over their children’s activities.