CURFEW RULES

Councilor Dave Tumulak’s assurance that the curfew ordinance will be enforced to prevent minors from being recruited into gangs gained the support of netizens.

Jess E Frias wrote, “Just do it. Just do it. Sigeg estorya. Natiguwang na lang ning mga minors diri sa Guadalupe.” (Stop talking and just do it. The minors in Guadalupe had gotten old)

Another netizen named Oslec Jay Tan commented, “abusado na gyud karon ang mga batan-on! need to be disciplined!” (Those abusive minors need to be disciplined)

While Sonia Cosep wrote, “Yes, sakto jud na para mo gamay ang crimen sa Cebu City especially kanang pang gamiton ang mga bata para mangawat” (Yes. in order to lessen the crime in Cebu City especially those minors who are involved in theft)

