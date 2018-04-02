Parian cop in alleged extortion try faces trial

THE police officer who was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a drug suspect is facing trial in court.

The Cebu City Police Office indicted PO3 Ritchie Saquilabon on charges of violating Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Saquilabon posted a bail of P30,000 last March 21 to secure temporary liberty shortly after the charges against him was elevated in court.

The case against the police officer was raffled off to Judge Ma. Lynna Adviento of the Regional Trial Court Branch 58.

Saquilabon was arrested in an entrapment operation by agents of the Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) at the corner of Sanciangko and Junquera streets in Cebu City last March 19.

The operation stemmed from a complaint by the mother of a drug suspect who was arrested by the police in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Gloria Labus, 64, claimed that Saquilabon asked for P20,000 in exchange for the release of her son Ritchie.

The policeman also allegedly promised not to file charges against the drug suspect if the latter’s family would give in to his demand.

Labus reported the incident to the police and agreed to meet with Saquilabon last March 19.

Shortly after he received the money from Labus, Saquilabon was arrested by the CITF operatives.

All 39 policemen of the Parian Police Station were relieved following the arrest of Saquilabon while an investigation is being conducted by the Regional Internal Affairs Service.

They have undergone a refresher seminar on moral development to remind them of their primary roles as policemen.