Check tourist spots for capacity to respond to crises

AN inspection of resorts and tourist destinations in Cebu will be done to check their preparedness in responding to medical and other emergencies.

This, even as Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III expressed confidence that resorts in the province are ready to respond to emergency situations.

“I am confident nga atong mga resorts diri especially nga dugokon og turista kay duna silay clinics,” Davide said.

And if clinics are unavailable, Davide said Rural Health Units (RHU) in the municipalities can be tapped to administer first aid.

The issue on emergency response came to the fore after the son of broadcast journalist Karen Davila was injured in a surfing accident at a resort in Siargao Island over the Holy Week break.

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said they should ensure that there are trained responders in tourist destinations especially those who feature extreme activities such as canyoneering, white water rafting and diving.

“Mao gyod na atong gipangandaman nga duna gyoy (That is what we are preparing to have) first aid available,” she said.

Davide said he will ask the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Provincial Health Office (PHO) to inspect resorts in the province to ensure their preparedness to respond to emergencies.

“Our main concern is the safety and security of tourists visiting Cebu,” Davide said.

PDRRMO Head Baltazar Tribunalo Jr. said local guides in the municipalities have been trained to respond to emergencies, especially in destinations with huge tourist traffic.

“All local guides are trained. They cannot be a guide if they are not trained as responders,” he said.

Tribunalo said there is an Incident Command System (ICS) in localities that will address emerging concerns during emergencies or disasters especially involving tourism.